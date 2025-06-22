Kenton College outclass Peponi School to lift Ndume 7s

GILGIL, Kenya, June 21, 2025 – Kenton College were crowned winners of the 48th edition of the Ndume 7s after beating Peponi School in the final of the boys’ under-13 at the Pembroke House School in Gilgil on Saturday evening.

The two teams had earlier played out a pulsating 14-14 draw in their group encounter, setting up a interesting backstory for a thrilling finale.

First things first, both were made to sweat before gaining passage into the final by their respective opponents in the semis.

Kenton had to swat aside a stubborn St Andrew’s Preparatory 15-5 whereas Peponi needed a sudden death winner to overcome the hosts 26-21 in the other semi-final.

The final itself lived up to its billing with both teams showing speed and precision in executing their attacks.

Kenton raced to a 21-7 lead but the tie was far from over in the second half as Peponi came back with a last-gasp try to get within touching distance.

However, it was all in vain as the referee blew the final whistle, eliciting jubilation from Kenton, who last lifted the trophy in 2019.

Speaking after the match, Kenton head coach Oliver Mang’eni said the mentality of his boys has really improved with every match.

“Coming into this weekend we had not played really well in our last game on Wednesday against Braeburn. We had a sit down and decided to approach every game like a final. You could see today the boys were very resilient and determined to win,” Mang’eni said.

Vumbi show Shamas dust

In the boys’ under 13 trophy category, Gilgil Vumbi thrashed Shamas Rugby 35-0 in one-sided encounter.

Head coach Victor Oduor said his charges executed his plan to perfection.

“We knew Shamas were going to give us a huge challenge…we were ready for them defensively and offensively, for us, it was all about ball possession,” Oduor said.

At the same time, in the Boys’ U-11 category, The Banda School thrashed Braeburn School 30-5 to take the top gong.

Hillcrest International School outclassed Kenton College to win the girls’ U-13 category.