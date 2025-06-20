Netball coach Mugisha proud of 'goal-hungry' Kenyans at UAE Cup - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action between Kenya and UAE at the UAE Netball Cup. PHOTO/COURTESY

netball

Netball coach Mugisha proud of ‘goal-hungry’ Kenyans at UAE Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20, 2025 – National women’s netball coach Mugisha Ali says his team have improved offensively with every game at the ongoing United Arab Emirates (UAE) Netball Cup in Dubai.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ali says his charges’ offensive nous has gone another level, having struggled with this area of their game at the start of the tourney.

“We didn’t have enough time back home to train and to look into the offensive part of our game. That’s why we are so good defensively…but when we had a day off yesterday (Tuesday), we had one and a half hours to work on our offensive play…looking at the underpass and transitions. That’s why you can now see a difference in transitions and our shooting,” the Ugandan said.

The Divas notched their second triumph at the round robin competition, seeing off the hosts 58-50 in a pulsating showdown at the Al Nasr Club in Dubai.

UAE were no walk in the park though, pushing Ali’s charges to the wire in the first quarter before the Kenyans won 13-12.

A tactical switch in the second quarter — moving Lucy Akumu to goalkeeper while shifting Delilah Akinyi to the shooting circle — paid handsomely for Kenya as they widened the lead to 30-23 at halftime.

UAE struggled to keep up with the fast tempo of the Kenyans, who closed the third quarter with a 46-37 lead.

The momentum seemed to swing in the hosts’ favour in the last quarter but Kenya had done just enough to ensure a good day in the office for the second successive game.

Ali was delighted with the girls’ pinpoint execution of the tactical strategy.

“The team were well prepared mentally. Everybody wanted to win the game. This is the second time we are facing UAE…they beat us in Singapore the last time round. They are a very organised team. I appreciate them and they are a very good side to watch but for us as well, we improved on our offensive side. We were more aware of the spaces around us and of course we played different kinds of defensive formations,” the coach said.

Following the win, Kenya will now feature in the bronze medal showdown.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020