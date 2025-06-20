Makini Schools Champion Talent With Ksh100 Million New State-of-the-Art Sports Facility

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Makini Schools on Friday unveiled a Ksh 100 million new multi-purpose sports complex at its Ngong Road Campus to strengthen the school’s long-standing commitment to nurturing talent beyond the classroom.

The event saw an introduction of the Makini Sports Festival, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing strategy to embed holistic development at the core of its education model.

The facility features a professional-grade astroturf field for football and hockey, basketball and netball courts, and modern changing rooms.

Makini school learners playing at the new launched sports facility.

It will serve both internal and inter-school competitions, and is the first in a phased rollout of sports infrastructure upgrades across Makini’s campuses under the ADvTECH Group.

“We believe that excellence is not confined to the classroom. Sport plays a critical role in nurturing values such as resilience, teamwork, and leadership,” said Horace Mpanza, who is Makini Schools Managing Director.

He added, “This new facility reflects our long-term vision to provide aspirational spaces where our learners can thrive physically, intellectually, and socially.”

To mark the opening of the facility, Makini Schools also launched the Makini Sports Festival, an inclusive inter-school event that will become an annual tradition.

The festival provides a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents, foster healthy competition, and build camaraderie.

The inaugural edition features competitions in athletics, football, basketball, netball, and team-building activities, bringing together both Makini learners and invited schools.

This inclusive model encourages collaboration and cross-learning, further positioning Makini – already nationally recognised for its achievements in chess and swimming – as a growing hub for inter-school sporting excellence.

Regional Managing Director of Makini Schools Horace Mponza and Dr Mary Okello during the event.

Looking ahead, Makini plans to expand the festival to include more participating schools, additional sporting categories, and greater community engagement.

Strategic partnerships with sponsors and national sports bodies will be pursued to elevate the scale and professionalism of the event and establish it as a key fixture in Kenya’s school sports calendar.

The event also featured the unveiling of a commemorative sculpture in honour of Makini’s founders, Dr. Pius Okelo and Dr. Mary Okelo.

This symbolic moment underscored the school’s enduring respect for its founding values and its unwavering commitment to upholding and advancing the legacy of excellence, integrity, and learner-centred growth that the two visionaries established.