KTB keen to use golf to increase tourism in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20, 2025 – The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) are keen on embracing golf as an avenue for attracting more visitors to the country.

KTB chair Francis Gichaba says there is a lot of untapped potential in the sport, which can take Kenya’s tourism numbers through the roof, if properly harnessed.

“In this country, we have a lot of golf courses with not only very scenic but challenging courses. We want those of us who have not taken golf tourism as a serious line of business to strongly consider doing so. We (KTB) are here to interest you to take up golf tourism,” Gichaba said.

Gichaba said positioning Kenya as a golf tourism destination will attract more foreign players who will then add to the revenue stream for the country.

“Golfers are not backpackers rather they are spenders. The statistics that we have show that an average golfer would spend upwards of 3000USD (approximately Ksh 390,000). They not only spend money but stay longer…so you’d be having both,” he said.

The chair expressed KTB’s desire to work with the private sector in actualising the idea into a grand project that will take domestic and international tourism to the next level.

“We can package golf with wellness…with beach…bush as well as agri-tourism. This is one instance where the government, through KTB, is moving ahead of the curve to call, interest and inspire the private sector to invest in this lucrative interest we haven’t taken over before,” Gichaba said.

Speaking at the same time, KTB CEO June Chepkemei said the agency will leverage on the already existing tournaments thus far to kickstart the process of actualising golf tourism.

“We have also resolved to support and elevate the Magical Kenya Open with KTB playing a more active role in terms of promoting the event in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports, handling it as a sporting event,” she said.

Chepkemei further promised that KTB will formulate more targeted marketing campaigns related to golf tourism.

“We will work with experienced owners and tour operators and other stakeholders to develop customised marketing materials and campaigns aimed at attracting specifically golf tourists. These include both local and international tourists…and not just the latter,” she said.

The two were speaking on Friday morning during a golf stakeholders’ meeting at the Kempinsky Hotel in Nairobi.

The meeting sought to brainstorm and identify Kenya’s strengths as a golf tourism destination, its weaknesses and how to bridge the same.

Generally, stakeholders agreed on the need to revive the Kenya Golf Marketers Association (KGMA) as vehicle for marketing golf tourism.

Stakeholders also spoke on the need for tax incentives, especially for golf clubs and golf players whenever they travel with their equipment from place to place via airports.

Also highlighted as a challenge was the lack of enough golf infrastructure/equipment in various clubs around the country as well as enough golf courses to enable Kenya compete with Thailand, which is a leading tourism destination in the world – in that regard.