Kenyan Divas too hot for Ireland at UAE Netball Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20, 2025 – The national women’s netball team outshone Ireland 52-42 in their fifth match at the UAE Netball Cup in Dubai on Friday evening.

The Kenyan Divas were made to sweat in the first quarter after losing 16-12, prompting coach Mugisha Ali to bring in reserve keeper Teresia Othuon for Pauline Ramadhan.

It turned the tide in their favour as they came back to garner a slim 26-23 lead — Delilah Akinyi, in particular, playing a starring role.

The incoming Hellen Sinoya picked up from where Akinyi left off, partnering with Dorine Akinyi in the attack as the Divas extended their lead to 38-35 by the end of the third quarter.

Despite Irish attempts at a comeback, Kenya’s defensive duo of skipper Paris Simiyu and Elsa Ndong remained unmoved as they held on for a 52-42 win — their third after victories over the United States and UAE.

The two teams clash again on Saturday in the third-place playoff with Kenya looking to round up a fairytale campaign.

Namibia and Singapore face off in the final after the southern Africans thrashed USA 66-30 in another match on Friday.