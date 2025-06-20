Blockbuster weekend awaits as curtains come down on FKF Premier League

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20, 2025 – With the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title already decided, attention shifts to the relegation battle that will go to the wire on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Nairobi City Stars, Murang’a Seal, Bidco United, Posta Rangers and, even, Talanta, are flirting dangerously with the drop and could suffer the chop if they do not grind out maximum points in their respective fixtures on Sunday.

Anthony ‘Vieira’ Akhulia’s Bidco are certainly in the worst position, lying bottom with 32 points, and will need a miracle if they are to avoid demotion to the National Super League (NSL).

They face high-flying Sofapaka at the Dandora Stadium, hoping that Batoto Ba Mungu will be off colour on the day.

Even then, they will keeping their fingers crossed that the other relegation candidates flounder in their respective fixtures.

Murang’a Seal, who sit second bottom with 34 points, face Talanta FC at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a in what could be the most crucial match in their history.

With both teams in a fight for survival, it could just be the tie of the weekend.

Meanwhile, Nairobi City Stars have a date with Mathare United at Thika Stadium in Thika.

Salim Babu’s side are an aesthetically pleasing side to watch but have struggled to get going for most of the season.

They face an equally ‘tiki taka’ side in Mathare United who lie 10th on the log with 41 points.

Simba wa Nairobi will be encouraged by their 2-1 win over Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at the Sportpesa Arena on Sunday, which hoisted them off the bottom of the log.

Talanta’s Emmanuel Osoro celebrates his goal against Tusker in a past match. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

At the same time, Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s Posta Rangers travel to Mombasa to round off their season against Bandari FC.

A 2-1 loss to Sofapaka in their penultimate game seemed to have hugely dented their survival hopes.

Nonetheless, they will be buoyed by the fact that Bandari’s record has not really set pulses racing as many would have expected at the start of the season.

The dockers, who are placed eighth with 43 points, have only won 10 out of 33 matches, losing 13 and drawing a further 10.

Their last match was a barren draw against Mathare United.

Guard of honour for Police?

Meanwhile at the top of the log, newly crowned champions Kenya Police will be locking horns with Gor Mahia, who they dislodged from the throne of the country’s football royalty.

The law enforcers piped Shabana by a solitary goal at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos last weekend to cement their first-ever league crown, even as K’Ogalo outclassed Ulinzi 3-2 at the UIinzi Sports Complex.

It was always expected to swing Afande’s way, following Gor’s 1-1 draw with arch-rivals AFC Leopards at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay on June 2.

Kenya Police’s Brian Okoth celebrates his goal against Shabana. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Even then, K’Ogalo faithful would have been forgiven for holding out a glimmer of hope that Tore Bobe could muddy the waters for Police and take the title race to the last day.

What could have been? Anyway, Police are champions and will be officially awarded the trophy after this weekend’s fixture against Gor at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Before then, they will lock horns on the pitch with both teams having an axe to grind.

There is the matter of the guard of honour – a question of whether Gor will line up at the entrance of the tunnel and give a standing ovation to their successors as they enter the pitch.

Chances that that could happen are lesser than selling pork in Saudi Arabia but you never know…

Thereafter, attention shifts to the pitch as the two sides clash in a match worthy of a season-ender.

Police would love to rub salt in K’Ogalo’s wounds – Kenneth Muguna is that you? – whereas Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno’s charges will be keen on restoring pride by reminding their opponents that they are still the kings of Kenyan football.

After all, Etienne Ndayiragije’s side still have some way to equal Gor’s 21 league titles.

History makers

However, all that is inconsequential to Police skipper David Ochieng’ who is already dreaming of winning their second successive title next season.

“Of course, since we are now champions, we have to defend it next season. We have a very young squad of quality players who are more than capable of winning it a second time,” the former Mathare United and Tusker FC defender said.

It is not lost on him that the law enforcers began the season on a woeful note – even slumping to the bottom of the league – before rising to the helm under the tutelage of the Burundian tactician.

For Ochieng’, this is historic; a fact worth cementing in the annals of Kenyan football history.

“It is very historic in that we started very badly, even battling for relegation at one point before we rose all the way to the top of the log. This is testament to the quality of the squad,” he said.

For K’Ogalo, a win on Sunday may just be what the doctor ordered as they prepare for their FKF Cup final against Nairobi United at the end of the month.

Otieno will be hoping that a domestic cup win will smother the pain of relinquishing the title in a season where they have had to deal with the soap opera involving the former coach Sinisa Mihic, himself as well as Michael Nam.

Gor’s Alpha Onyango (L) and Austine Odhiambo celebrate in a past match. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The club began the season with Brazilian Leo Neiva before the patience of the club’s fans grew thin as the team struggled for results.

Otieno briefly assumed the reins before the Croatian was brought in to take charge.

However, it was not long before cracks appeared in the technical bench, with the 48-year-old complaining over the quality of players at his disposal and alleged insubordination by his two assistants.

Matters eventually came to a head when Gor drew 0-0 with Murang’a Seal in May, prompting the fans to once again call for the coach’s head.

Out he went and in came Otieno – once again – the former K’Ogalo right back steering the team to the FKF Cup final albeit retaining the league proved a stretch for him.

Victory over Police – a comprehensive one at that – and the domestic cup crown could be the perfect audition for him to get the job permanently.

Either way, matchweek 34 of the FKF Premier League promises to be a blockbuster full of intriguing storylines.

Time to get the popcorn.