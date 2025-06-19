What next for NOCK after High Court stops elections?

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19, 2025 – National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) secretary general Francis Mutuku says it is too early to start talking of a normalisation committee to take over the duties of the body.

Mutuku is optimistic that the latest roadblock to holding their long-awaited elections can be safely removed out of the way.

“Things will work out…if you look at the matters at hand, it is all about politics and politics involve numbers. If someone’s numbers are not working out, it is only natural to try to slow things down with a court case. I don’t see it getting too bad to warrant a normalisation committee,” the secretary general said.

The NOC-K polls, earlier slated for Thursday morning (June 19), failed to take off after the High Court in Eldoret issued an injunction stopping them.

This is pending a hearing of an application by Kenya Table Tennis Federation Association (KTTA) chair Andrew Mudibo on June 23 (Monday next week).

It is the second time the polls have aborted following April 23 when delegates decided to adjourn after four federations failed to agree on the respective officials to vote on behalf of each of them.

NOC-K first deputy president Shadrack Maluki at the Hyatt Hotel after the elections aborted. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The federations include(d) Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), Kenya Handball Federation (KHF), Kenya Triathlon Federation (KTF) and Taekwondo Federation of Kenya (TFK).

NOC-K were then forced to set a new date for the elections following the untimely death of Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) president Paul Otula on May 1.

The latest turbulence notwithstanding, Mutuku insists the NOC-K ship is steady.

“I don’t think we’ve lost it yet because we still have a functional executive committee. That will not stop. The matters are not beyond our control,” he said.

He further assured that the secretariat will continue their work as far as preparing for various programmes is concerned.

“NOC-K programmes will continue for the invested of all those in the sports ecosystem. On 23rd, we will be celebrating Olympics day in addition to the scholarships for LA 2028, which we will be soon rolling out,” Mutuku said.

As far as the next step is concerned, the secretary general admits it is difficult to know.

He admit regret on how things have panned out thus far.

“This is not good (failure to hold elections). It means that we are slowly losing control. Now we have no control over the calendar. When a matter before the court our hands are tied. We will make a strong appeal that it’s in the interest of sports for the elections to continue,” he said.

Mutuku is vying to succeed Paul Tergat as NOC-K president and is up against Shadrack Maluki — the current first deputy president.

Darkness for Team Dawn?

At the same time, Maluki’s Team Dawn — which also comprises Mudibo — lamented at the arduous journey they are having to endure on the ‘path to victory.’

NOC-K president Paul Tergat at the Hyatt Hotel during deliberations on the aborted elections. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Maluki insists there light at the end of the tunnel for Team Dawn even as they are having to navigate through potholes and roadblocks.

“We are confident that we will triumph come the next elections. We know there are roadblocks being put in place to prevent a free and fair election. As Team Dawn, we remain committed to free and fair elections,” Maluki said.

Speaking at the same time, Mudibo vowed to soldier on for justice, noting that the rulings rendered thus far have been a grave miscarriage against them.

“There are tough questions that need to be answered and even when we leave here, we are going to continue pursuing it. We are going to chase it up. We had to bring a case to the High Court to stop the elections because we feel that the way that it is being conducted is very unfair,” he said.

Mudibo is vying for secretary general’s post, against John Ogolla, who has been fronted by Mutuku’s camp.