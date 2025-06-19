Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe hospitalized - Capital Sports
Kylian Mbappe was involved in Real Madrid training earlier this week in Palm Beach, Florida

Football

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe hospitalized

Published

NEW York, USA, Jun 19 – Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is in hospital with gastroenteritis after missing their Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal.

The France captain, 26, missed training on Tuesday with a fever and did not play in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against the Saudi Arabian side.

A Real statement on Thursday said Mbappe has “an acute case of gastroenteritis” and was admitted to hospital for “a series of tests”.

Gastroenteritis is an infection in the gut which can cause vomiting and diarrhoea.

Real’s next game is against Pachuca on Sunday at 20:00 BST.

Depending on how Mbappe responds to treatment, he is likely to miss that game but could potentially return for Real’s final group game against RB Salzburg on 26 June.

Mbappe scored 43 goals in 56 games in all competitions for Real in his first season after joining on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain.

This is Real’s first competition under Xabi Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti as manager at the end of the La Liga season.

Real won the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Intercontinental Cup in Mbappe’s first season in Spanish football.

