Perfect Harambee Starlets thump South Sudan, eye Tanzania win in CECAFA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – National women’s senior football team Harambee Starlets will be out to seal their unbeaten run at the ongoing CECAFA Challenge Cup in Dar es Salaam when they lock-horns with hosts Tanzania in a top of the table clash on Saturday.

This is after Kenya bagged her third consecutive victory in the round robin tournament after hitting South Sudan 4-0 on Thursday evening at the Azam Sports Complex.

Faith Mboya set the ball rolling after netting home three minutes after kick-off and South Sudan did well to hold Kenya for slim 1-0 lead at the break.

Harambee Starlets skipper Violet Nanjala in action against South Sudan in CECAFA. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

The second half saw the Beldine Odemba girls add three more goals with foreign based forward Violet Nanjala doubling the lead just two minutes after resumption.

Martha Amunyolet then found the back of the net on the 66th minute to stay on course for the top scorers gong as she sits second on the chart with three goals, just one shy of leader Opah Clement of Tanzania.

Elizabeth Ochaka rounded-off the victory for Kenya with a fourth goal five minutes into extra-time to see Kenya remain second on the log on nine points, same as Tanzania, who have only a one goal difference.