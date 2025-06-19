Over 260 Golfers Expected as NCBA Series Heads to Ruiru Sports Club

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – The NCBA Golf Series continues its exciting 2025 campaign this weekend with the 15th leg taking place at the par-73 Ruiru Sports Club, where over 260 golfers are expected to compete in what promises to be one of the most competitive and well-attended stops on the series.

Competitors will battle for top honors in multiple categories, including Overall Men Gross Winner, Overall Lady Gross Winner, Division 2 Men & Lady Winner, Division 3 Overall Winner, and Junior Winner.

Each category winner will secure a spot in the Series Grand Finale slated for later this year.

Last year, Angelus Maina carded 36 stableford points to win the Men’s Division One Title at Ruiru as Catherine Wambui claimed victory in the Ladies category after carding a round of 29 points.

The Ruiru leg follows a successful East Africa doubleheader last week, held simultaneously at Karen Country Club in Kenya and Uganda Golf Club.

A combined total of 460 players participated across these two venues, highlighting the growing popularity and reach of the series.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said: “After a very busy outing last weekend at Karen and in Uganda, we shift gears this Saturday to Ruiru for the next qualifying leg.”

“We remain dedicated to supporting the growth and development of golf across the country. Over the years, Ruiru Sports Club has proven to be an excellent host for this leg of the series, providing a fantastic environment for competition. We are proud to continue this tradition and look forward to another memorable tournament this weekend,” Gachora added.

At Karen Country Club, Gilbert Maina delivered an impressive round of 74 gross off handicap 4 to claim the overall winner’s title, while Koki Muia emerged as the Overall Gross Lady Winner with a score of 81.

Other notable winners included Peter Marandu (HC 11), who secured the Division One title with 40 points, and Betty Gacheru, who topped the Division Two Ladies category with 42 points playing off handicap 16.

Cyllus Onyango (HC 14) won the Men’s Division Two with 41 points on countback.

In Division Three, Kenneth Muraguri (HC 26) earned the top prize with 41 points on countback, while Nathan Gikemi triumphed in the junior category with 39 points off handicap 24.

Meanwhile, at Uganda Golf Club, Gabriel Amani produced a standout performance to finish with 47 points and take the overall winner’s honors.

He led a group of five players who qualified for the Grand Finale scheduled for November.

Other winners included Godwill Bindeeba, who won the Division One Men’s category with 45 points, and Judith Komugisha, who successfully defended the Ladies’ title.