Barcelona close in on Athletic Bilbao winger Williams

BARCELONA, Spain, Jun 19 – Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams but there are still obstacles to overcome before the player gets his wish to join the Catalan club.

Spain international Williams, who has scored 31 times in 167 appearances for Bilbao, has attracted interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich this summer.

But the 22-year-old agreed terms over a six-year deal that will see him link up with close friend and international team-mate Lamine Yamal at the Nou Camp.

Williams asked Yamal to help him get to Barcelona, after a season in Bilbao where he helped them reach the Champions League and the Europa League semi-finals.

Barcelona explored a deal for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz earlier in the summer but were put off by the Reds’ £80m valuation of the Colombia international.

Williams has a 62m euros (£53m) release clause in his contract at San Mames, which Barcelona have indicated they are happy to activate.

Sporting director Deco met with Williams and his representatives in Ibiza earlier this week, where a verbal agreement was agreed.

Williams enjoyed the best goalscoring season of his career last term, scoring 11 times in 41 matches in all competitions.

His campaign came on the back of winning Euro 2024 with Spain as Williams opened the scoring in the 2-1 final victory against England in Berlin.

Barcelona and the ‘1:1 rule’

While Barcelona have put a deal for Williams in place, the club remain under strict financial constraints.

The ‘1:1 rule’ states that the club can only spend as much as their income and accounts allow, with La Liga calculating a limit based on the club’s expected income.

Club president Joan Laporta says the club will comply with that rule but it is not clear yet how they will be able to finance their summer arrivals, as renovations to the Nou Camp has increased club debt, and income is still insufficient.

Barcelona signed Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia earlier this week in a 25m euros (£21.3m) deal and La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned that the club will not be able to register new players unless they prove they are compliant with their financial rules.

“One thing is to make the signing of Joan Garcia official and another is to register him,” said Tebas.

“Barca has to do things to be able to register him, not many, but they have to do things and they already know what they are, I’m not going to say them.”

La Liga revoked Barcelona’s registration of midfielder Dani Olmo in January, having given the club permission to temporarily register him following his arrival from RB Leipzig.

The league claimed Barcelona had failed to prove they were complying with financial rules by a deadline of 31 December.

Spain’s National Sports Council (CSD) later overruled the decision, allowing Barcelona to reinstate Olmo.