Thunder’s Adera says BAL experience flaming heat for League charge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Nairobi City Thunder guard Eugene Adera says their current run in the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Premier League is inspired by their experience at the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

With two games before the end of the regular season, Thunder still remains unbeaten and are likely to finish top of the log before the play-offs.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Adera says they want to take a game at a time, especially heading to the business end of the season, to have a taste of BAL action again.

“That (BAL) is the inspiration. Being there, competing with some of the best players in the competent and just the allure of what it brings to your career is a massive motivation. To get there again we have to win the league and that is our biggest focus at the moment. We learnt so much and we definitely want to get back and do better than we did in our debut season. Everyone is focused and psyched up for that,” Adera told Telecomasia.

Thunder played at the BAL for the first time ever, and finished off with one win and five defeats. However, two of those defeats were narrow buzzer results and Adera says they would have made the play-offs had the small margins gone their way.