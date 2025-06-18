‘No woman is limited:’ How Kipyegon is preparing for biggest challenge in her athletics career

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18, 2025 – Almost a week to her date with history, only one message keeps ringing in the mind of triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon: no woman is limited.

Taking a cue from her stable-mate Eliud Kipchoge – he of the famous ‘No Human is Limited Slogan’ – Kipyegon has been putting in the work in training, with full knowledge that whatever she is about to do in Paris on June 26 could be spoken of for many athletics generations to come.

On Thursday next week, all eyes will be on Stade Charlety in Paris where the double world record holder will be attempting to become the first woman to run the mile in under four minutes.

The ‘Breaking4: Faith Kipyegon vs the 4-minute mile’ mirrors another challenge by Kipchoge – the INEOS 1:59 Challenge – where the two-time Olympic champion made history as the first athlete to run a marathon under two hours in Vienna, Austria in 2019.

Closer home to Kipyegon’s specialty, Roger Bannister became the first man to run the mile under four minutes – a feat achieved at the Iffley Road Track in England in 1954 when he stopped the clock at 3:59.4.

What a man can do, a woman can do better; Kipyegon believes there is no reason why she can’t follow in the Englishman’s footsteps.

“That’s what motivates me a lot…you can’t limit yourself. You have to dream and go for that dream and just believe in yourself that you can do everything. We all have dreams but you have to wake up and make it valid. What a man can do, a woman can also do…so that’s what I have going through my mind as I prepare for this challenge,” the 30-year-old says.

A mother of one, Kipyegon knows that among the billions of eyeballs that will be fixated on her are young girls who will be hoping to harness inspiration from her historic feat.

Faith Kipyegon with her daughter Alyne, and two of her three Diamond League trophies. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Back home, her seven-year-old daughter Alyn will also be watching to see mommy perform her art and craft on the track.

Kipyegon admits the young one may not yet comprehend what her mommy is doing but notes that the memories will greatly impact the daughter’s life once she comes of age.

Therefore, the triple world champion is determined to put on a show – one that will make an enviable highlight reel of childhood memories for Alyn.

“My message to young girls, especially the small ones like my daughter Alyn, is not to limit themselves. They have to dream and make their dreams valid. The next generation is looking up to us to show them the way and this is what I am doing right now. At the moment she may not understand what I am doing but once she is grown up she will understand how much I have inspired her,” Kipyegon says.

Meticulous preps to a tee

Kipyegon’s preparations have been wholesome and meticuolous, leaving nothing to chance.

What lies ahead is not for the faint-hearted and just as her first name suggests (Faith), Kipyegon has been building up on her mental fortitude.

A prayer a day keeps the devil away; for Kipyegon, a conversation with the Maker is always on her to-do list.

She says that it keeps her spiritually strong and mentally focused on the task at hand.

“For me, I pray to God all the time…before I go to bed and before I go for training…before I begin a race. In everything I put God first…so for me I pray a lot,” Kipyegon says.

For someone who has been there and done that – including breaking the world record thrice in two months – one would expect Kipyegon to possess nerves of steel.

Double world record holder Faith Kipyegon crosses the finish line to win the women’s 1500m at the national trials for the Paris Olympics at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

However, she admits she is prone to jitters before a race, such as the upcoming challenge.

Thankfully, the ever-smiling queen has discovered funny movies as a way of defraying the nerves.

“I love watching funny movies a lot because they enable me to laugh a lot, which helps reduce the tension before the day of a big race. In particular, I am a big fan of Nigerian movies…the funny ones. I love watching them and they enable me to relax,” she confesses.

Shoe-a-bet on technology

From an equipment point of view, Kipyegon will benefit from the most modern sports kit with top-range technologies to enhance her attempt at a world record better.

They include custom-designed footwear (Nike Victory Elite FK spikes), which have been personalised according to the athlete’s preferences.

Kipyegon will also don aerodynamic apparel that includes a Bespoke flysuit, 3-D aeronodes and Nike Flyweb bra.

“The suit is really beautiful…the first time I had it on my hands, I was really impressed. When I put it on, it felt so great…it was very light. You feel so comfortable. I can’t wait for next week,” she explains.

Athletics – Diamond League – Pietro Mennea Golden Gala – Stadio Luigi Ridolfi, Florence, Italy – June 2, 2023 Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon celebrates winning the women’s 1500m final and setting a new world record REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Kipyegon adds: “I want to say thank you to Nike because they have been part of my family in my career. When I joined them, the success has been so huge for me and I want to say thank you for giving me this opportunity and believing me. The uniform and the suits, I am really looking forward to using them next week.”

Furthermore, Kipyegon will benefit from pacing technology, including a wavelight system to enable her stay on schedule for the attempt as well as a team of human pacers moving in a V-formation.

With these technologies in her corner, Kipyegon will enter the track as a sure bet for the sub-four attempt.

Family is everything

Even then, Kipyegon is honest with the fact that breaking the sub-four is not as easy as it seems.

The thought of becoming the first woman to run the mile under four minutes – over 70 years after Bannister became the first man to do it – has undoubtedly added a few kilograms of pressure on her shoulder.

“Running a sub-four in the mile is not easy…no one has ever done it. The challenging part is to imagine…I keep asking myself how I am going to do it. How will I run this race? Go through first round…second round…it is a really challenging thing to think about,” she opens up.

Thankfully, she has a supportive group of family members and team that are helping her build the psychological muscles to comfortably bear the weight of pressure.

One of them is legendary coach Patrick Sang who has been taking her through her paces.

“He is like my father and has been there for me since I joined him. He has always been helping me to be patient and remain focused. I believe in him and everything he always tells me. He always reminds me that nothing comes easy unless I work hard for it,” Kipyegon says.

Also in her corner is Kipchoge, the two-time world record holder – both in Berlin in 2018 and 2022.

There is no better man to take inspiration from than one who has also broken barriers that were previously unimaginable to man.

“It will be so great to see him at the finish line. I will feel so great to achieve that and meet someone like Eliud who has done something like this at the finish line will be great. It will be so great to see my family at the finish line. Eliud has inspired me a lot,” she says.

A source of solace for Kipyegon is that she has twice broken the world record in Paris.

In June 2023, she clocked a world record of 14:05.20 in the women’s 5000m at the Paris Diamond League – later smashed by Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay.

A few weeks before last year’s Paris Olympics, Kipyegon then smashed her own world record in the women’s 1500m, clocking 3:49.04 at the same competition.

The city of love seems to be her good luck charm and Kipyegon hopes it stays that way.

“I have beautiful memories in Paris and now we are going for the special one. I think the track will yield a good result and I look forward to seeing my fans over there. I know many Kenyans will be there to cheer me on and the whole world as well,” Kipyegon says.

For every athletics enthusiast, June 26 will be a day to mark in the calendar; a day when the unlimited abilities of the phenomenon that is Faith Kipyegon will be on show.

Many times she has shown that she is not called Faith for nothing, rather possesses a strong will to move mountains – her petite physique notwithstanding.

Due to the foregoing, it is safe to say that June 26 will be an unforgettable day for everyone who owes allegiance to red, black, green and white of the Kenyan flag.