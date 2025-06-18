Kenya’s Harambee Starlets Aim South Sudan victory to maintain CECAFA perfect run - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets Aim South Sudan victory to maintain CECAFA perfect run

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The national women’s football team Harambee Starlets will be aiming for a top spot at the ongoing CECAFA Senior Challenge in Dar es Salaam when they take on winless South Sudan on Thursday at the Azam Complex.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Beldine Odemba charges are eyeing their third successive win in the regional tourney that is being played in a round robin format.

A win for Kenya and hope Tanzania are at least held by champions Uganda will see them climb to the summit of the log and stay on course to reclaiming the title they last won in 2019.

Starlets will enter the match boosted by two back-to-back huge wins against Burundi, whom they thrashed 3-0 and demolished Uganda 4-0.

These wins have placed the Starlets in second place in the standings on six points same as leaders hosts Tanzania, who have a superior goal difference.

Against South Sudan, Kenya will depend on their veteran captain Dorcas Sikobe and lethal forward Violet Nanjala.

South Sudan, on the other hand, is yet to record a win after losing the opening two matches 4-0 to Tanzania and 5-0 to Uganda to lie bottom of the table with no points.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020