Kakamega Sports Club to Host Lady Captain’s Tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18, 2025 – The fairways of Kakamega Sports Club are set to come alive this weekend as over 200 golfers descend on the lush course for the much-anticipated Lady Captain’s Tournament, a celebration of sport, leadership, and community spirit.

The four-day extravaganza, headlined by the vibrant Lady Captain Beatrice Otieno, has drawn entries from top amateurs, club golfers, rising juniors, and corporate guests from across the country.

This year’s edition promises to be one of the largest and most colourful golf events in Western Kenya.

“This tournament is not just a celebration of my captaincy, but a celebration of the sport we love, the friendships we have built, and the bright future of golf in our region. I am truly humbled by the incredible support from the golfing community. The course is in pristine condition and we cannot wait to hit the fairways,” Lady Captain Beatrice Otieno said.

The main 18-hole stroke play event tees off Saturday morning at 6:30 am, with golfers competing in various categories including men’s, ladies’, juniors, and invited guests.

Winners will walk away with exciting prizes, but all participants can expect a well-curated golf experience, from beautifully manicured greens to a festive prize-giving gala complete with live entertainment, fine dining, and heartfelt tributes.

Sunday brings the spotlight to the next generation, with a Junior Golf Tournament attracting over 80 young players, reaffirming the club’s dedication to nurturing future talent.

A pool tournament will also run concurrently, rounding off the weekend on a fun and inclusive note. Club officials have praised Lady Captain Otieno for her visionary leadership and tireless efforts in putting together an event of such scale and significance, calling it a landmark moment in the club’s history and a boost to the region’s growing golfing culture.