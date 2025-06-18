Blow for Kenya Table Tennis Association as Tribunal rules Mudibo out of NOCK elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kenya Table Tennis Association boss Andrew Mudibo has suffered a major blow after the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) on Wednesday ruled that he is barred from contesting in the scheduled National Olympic Committee of Kenya elections for being nominated by an illegal entity.

The STD, in its ruling on the eve of the elections, ordered that a declaration that the Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) was not a duly registered sports organization under the Sports Act, 2013, as at the time of its participation in the NOC-K electoral process.

Following that, the SDT declared that the KTTA was not eligible to nominate its candidate Mudibo for any elective office within NOC-K, further nullifying KTTA’s participation in the 2025 NOC-K elections.

-More to follow-