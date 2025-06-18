Blow for Kenya Table Tennis Association as Tribunal rules Mudibo out of NOCK elections - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Blow for Kenya Table Tennis Association as Tribunal rules Mudibo out of NOCK elections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kenya Table Tennis Association boss Andrew Mudibo has suffered a major blow after the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) on Wednesday ruled that he is barred from contesting in the scheduled National Olympic Committee of Kenya elections for being nominated by an illegal entity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The STD, in its ruling on the eve of the elections, ordered that a declaration that the Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) was not a duly registered sports organization under the Sports Act, 2013, as at the time of its participation in the NOC-K electoral process.

Following that, the SDT declared that the KTTA was not eligible to nominate its candidate Mudibo for any elective office within NOC-K, further nullifying KTTA’s participation in the 2025 NOC-K elections.

-More to follow-

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020