World number one Sabalenka apologises to Gauff for comments - Capital Sports
Aryna Sabalenka (left) has lost both of the Grand Slam finals she has competed in this year

Tennis

World number one Sabalenka apologises to Gauff for comments

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 17 – Aryna Sabalenka says she wrote to Coco Gauff to apologise for her “completely unprofessional” remarks after the American beat her in the French Open final.

World number one Sabalenka put in an error-strewn performance in a 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 6-4 loss to Gauff earlier this month.

The Belarusian said afterwards it was the “worst final I ever played”, adding: “I think she won the match not because she played incredible [but] just because I made all of those mistakes.”

Speaking 10 days on from the Paris final, Sabalenka said she “absolutely regretted” her remarks.

“That was just completely unprofessional of me. I let my emotions get the better of me,” the 27-year-old told Eurosport Germany., external

“I’m just a human being who’s still learning in life. I think we all have those days when we lose control.

“I wrote to Coco afterwards – not immediately, but recently.”

Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam singles champion, has lost both of the major finals she has reached this year.

She lost to Madison Keys in the Australian Open final, where she was two-time defending champion, before the defeat by Gauff.

She committed 70 unforced errors against Gauff, one of the best defenders on the women’s tour, and struggled to keep her composure.

“I was super emotional and not very smart at that press conference,” Sabalenka added.

“It took me a while to revisit it, to approach it with open eyes and to understand.

“I realised a lot about myself. Why did I lose so many finals? I kept getting so emotional.

“So it was a tough but very instructive lesson for me.”

Sabalenka begins her grass-court season at the Berlin Open, where she is the top seed, before Wimbledon gets under way on 30 June.

