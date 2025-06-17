Tottenham’s Son decision set to be delayed until after Spurs’ Asia tour

LONDON, United kingdom, Jun 17 – Tottenham’s tour of South Korea is emerging as a factor in the future of captain Son Heung-min amid interest in the forward from Saudi Arabia.

Son’s future at Spurs is unclear given he has just 12 months left on his contract, with clubs in the Middle East looking at capitalising on the uncertainty.

But while well-placed sources have indicated the forward could yet leave before next season, any exit is likely to be delayed until after the trip to Asia with any absence likely to risk complications with tour organisers.

The club have scheduled two friendlies – against Arsenal on 31 July in Hong Kong before a game against Newcastle in Seoul three days later.

South Korea international Son is worshipped in his homeland and local fans will expect the 32-year-old to travel with the Tottenham squad to south-east Asia.

Summer tours are lucrative events for Premier League clubs and Son will be crucial to the commercial appeal of Tottenham’s visit.

His involvement in various activities whilst on tour will have already been agreed, with Tottenham committed to delivering on those plans.

It is understood that it would take an offer way above Son’s valuation for Tottenham to consider selling their skipper ahead of the tour.

Spurs are yet to receive any formal offers for Son, and it remains to be seen how he fits into new head coach Thomas Frank’s plans for next season.

Frank, who will report into Tottenham’s Enfield training ground this week, is eyeing attacking reinforcements this summer.

The club have already secured the permanent signing of Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich and have an interest in signing Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

There is a sense that Son’s future is likely to drag on into the latter stages of the transfer window which closes on September 1.

Given his standing at the club, an exit for Son would represent a significant departure.

He has been a key figure for Spurs since signing from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, scoring 173 goals in 454 appearances and is widely recognised as one of their most important players in the Premier League era.

His place in club folklore is secured as he became the first Tottenham captain to lift a European trophy in more than 40 years as they defeated Manchester United in the Europa League final last month.