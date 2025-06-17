SDT Warns of Normalization Committee if NOC-K Elections Not Held - Capital Sports
SDT Warns of Normalization Committee if NOC-K Elections Not Held

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun17 – The Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) has warned of formation of the normalization committee if the scheduled National Olympic Committee of Kenya elections will be aborted.

The elections, which were postponed from its initial date April 24 has been slated for Thursday, June 19 in Nairobi.

SDT issued the order Tuesday, June 17 while dismissing the case challenging the legality of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K)Executive Board members in office after the elections botched.

STD further ruled that the elections will proceed as planned under the NOC-K constitution and rules set by the electoral board.

“The amended statement of claim dated June 2025 and the application of the given date are hereby dismissed. The elections of NOC-K shall proceed as schedule on the 19th June 2025 under the supervision of the returning officer IEBC in accordance of the NOC-K constitution and other elections rules and regulations,” SDT’s Allan Mola ruled.

He went on, “In the event the elections do not take place on the 19th June 2025 for any reason not attributed to Force Majeure or external judicial restraint, the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports is invited to intervene and establish a normalization committee to oversee the affairs of NOC-K and ensure timely and lawful conduct of elections, any other reliefs sort by the claimant is not granted,” Mola ordered. 

