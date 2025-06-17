Sacked EPL referee Coote charged by FA over Klopp video

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 17 – Former Premier League referee David Coote has been charged by the Football Association for comments made about ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in a video that was leaked on social media.

The 42-year-old was suspended in November 2024 after the clip showed him making derogatory comments about the German and Liverpool.

Coote was sacked a month later by the Premier League referees’ body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) following a “thorough investigation” into his conduct.

The FA has now charged Coote in relation to rule E3.1, which alleges he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words.

It says reference to Klopp’s nationality in the video constituted an “aggravated” breach.

However, Coote has been cleared of any gambling misconduct following claims that the referee had discussed issuing a yellow card to a player prior to a match.

Coote, from Nottinghamshire, had denied the gambling misconduct claims, saying the allegation was “false and defamatory”.

In February, Coote was banned by Uefa from officiating in European competition until 30 June 2026.

A video of Coote sniffing a white powder when he was on duty at Euro 2024, which is organised by Uefa, emerged in November.

Coote revealed in January that he was gay, and had hid his sexuality during his professional career through fear of abuse.

He admitted to the Sun newspaper, external that he had developed a drug habit, but had overcome that through therapy.