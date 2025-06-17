Kenya's Starlets thrash Champions Uganda in CECAFA Senior Challenge - Capital Sports
Football

Kenya’s Starlets thrash Champions Uganda in CECAFA Senior Challenge

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Kenya’s Harambee Starlets continued with her perfect run at the ongoing CECAFA Women’s Senior Challenge in Dar es Salaam after seeing-off champions Uganda 4-0 on Tuesday evening at the Azam Complex.

Midfielder Diana Wacera opened the scoring after 18 minutes of play, then veteran Dorcas Sikobe doubled the lead eight minutes later before experienced Violet Nanjala scored a third on the 28th minute for the Beldine Odemba coached side who took a commanding 3-0 lead at the break.

On resumption for the final half, Martha Amunyolet completed the route with the fourth goal on the 81st minute.

The win shoot Kenya to second in the round robin tournament standing on six points same as leaders hosts Tanzania who have a superior goal difference.

In the other fixture, Tanzania recorded a 6-0 victory over Burundi.

Kenya next face South Sudan on Thursday then wrap up with a decisive clash against Tanzania on Saturday.

