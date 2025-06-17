Harambee Starlets face acid test against champions Uganda in CECAFA - Capital Sports
Harambee Starlets face acid test against champions Uganda in CECAFA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – The national women’s football team Harambee Starlets will be in action Tuesday night when they encounter an acid test against champions Uganda in the ongoing regional CECAFA Women’s Senior Challenge in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Starlets will be out to bag a second successive win against a tough side defending champions Uganda.

Kenya enters the match with a lot of confidence following a 3-0 victory over Burundi on Sunday.

On the other hand, Uganda are beaming with confidence after demolishing South Sudan 5-0.

Kenya’s lethal forward Violet Nanjala will go head-to-head with Uganda’s new captain Zainah Nandede in what promises to be a duel defining.

Uganda brings the experience with a 20-man squad while Kenya has the vigor of Youth with young talents in midfield. 

Kenya is aiming to lift the title for the first time since 2019 when it last competed in the tournament.

In the other fixture, Tanzania face Burundi.

In this article:
