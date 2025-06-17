Formula 1: Red Bull protest 'petty' and 'embarrassing' – Wolff - Capital Sports
The Canadian Grand Prix saw Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finish on the podium

Formula One

Formula 1: Red Bull protest ‘petty’ and ’embarrassing’ – Wolff

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 17 – Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says Red Bull’s protest was “petty” and “embarrassing” as George Russell finished first ahead of four-time world champion Max Verstappen at Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell claimed Mercedes’ first win of the season as the race finished under the safety car, with Lando Norris having hit McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri’s car on the pit straight with four laps to go.

Red Bull lodged a protest, claiming Russell drove “erratically” behind the safety car and displayed “unsportsmanlike behaviour”, but it was rejected by the stewards.

“First of all, it took team Red Bull Racing two hours before they launched the protest, so that was in their doing,” Wolff told Sky Sports at the New York premiere of F1, starring Brad Pitt.

“It’s so petty and so small. They come up with some weird clauses, what they call clauses. I guess the FIA needs to look at that because it’s so far-fetched it was rejected.

“You know, you race, you win and you lose on track. That was a fair victory for us, like so many they had in the past. And it’s just embarrassing.”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner, also in attendance at the movie launch, suggested he had no regrets lodging a complaint.

“No, absolutely not. I mean, it’s a team’s right to do so. We saw something we didn’t think was quite right.

“You have the ability to put it in front of the stewards and so that’s what we chose to do. Absolutely no regrets in that.”

Sunday’s discord was not the first time Red Bull and Mercedes have clashed this season. At the Spanish Grand Prix, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen said “frustration” led to his collision with George Russell.

