All set as Vihiga Queens, Kibera Soccer Women clash in FKF Women’s Cup Final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as Kibera Soccer Women FC go head-to-head with Vihiga Queens FC in the FKF Women’s Cup Final on Saturday, June 29 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

This year’s final guarantees a new winner as for the first time since its inception, the crown will change hands, ending Ulinzi Starlets’ dominant streak of three consecutive titles. Both Kibera and Vihiga have fought through tough matches to reach this point and now only one can walk away as champions.

Vihiga Queens: Grit, Goals, and Glory in Sight

Vihiga Queens return to the Women’s Cup final for the first time since 2021, when they came up just short in the inaugural edition against Ulinzi Starlets.

Their 2025 campaign began in dominant fashion, beating Iron Ladies 5-1 in the round of 16. While in the quarterfinals, they faced a stubborn Eldoret Falcons side. The match ended 0-0 after regulation time, but Vihiga held their nerve to win 3-0 in the penalty shootout.

A hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bungoma Queens followed in the semis sealing their place in the final.

Kibera Soccer Women: Redemption in Their Sights

For Kibera Soccer Women, this is more than just a final, it’s another shot at redemption. They came agonizingly close last season, falling 2-1 to Ulinzi Starlets in the final. Since then they’ve had their eyes set on a return. And now, they’re back!

Their campaign started with a confident 2-0 win over Sunderland Samba. But it was the quarterfinal showdown against Ulinzi that truly defined their campaign. In a tight contest that ended goalless after 90 minutes, Kibera emerged victorious in the shootout, winning 4-3 to finally bring Ulinzi’s dominance to an end.

They followed that up with another big result, edging past Kenya Police Bullets in the semifinal to reach back-to-back finals. Kibera’s journey to the final has been nothing short of impressive.

A Final of Firsts and Fierce Rivalry

This is a final built on ambition, resilience, and unfinished business. Vihiga Queens want to add the Women’s Cup to their storied legacy. Kibera Soccer Women want to complete their redemption arc and lift the trophy that slipped through their fingers last season.

With both teams in fine form and the promise of a new champion, fans in Nakuru can expect a fiercely contested match, filled with passion and pride.

Saturday’s final is more than just a game , it’s a crowning moment in the making.