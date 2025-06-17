2028 Olympics only thing in Djokovic vision

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 17 – Novak Djokovic says defending his Olympic singles title at the Los Angeles Games in 2028 is the “only thing in my vision”.

Serbia’s Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz in Paris last year to secure a long-awaited Olympic title and complete the career ‘Golden Slam’.

Djokovic, who will be 41 when the LA Games begin, is also pursuing an outright record 25th Grand Slam singles title, but that is no longer his primary motivation.

“The only thing that I have in my head, which gives me motivation, is the Olympics of 2028 in Los Angeles,” Djokovic told football manager Slaven Bilic in an interview., external

“It is the only thing that at this moment, professionally speaking, I have in my vision at this point.

“And playing for the national team and Grand Slams. But not even the Grand Slams, not as much as the Olympics.”

Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slams puts him level with Margaret Court for the most majors won, but a 25th would see him become the outright record holder.

The 38-year-old has swept up every title there is in tennis but has not won a Grand Slam since the 2023 US Open.

He retired injured from this year’s Australian Open semi-final then lost in straight sets to world number one Jannik Sinner in the last four at the French Open.

Djokovic said after his loss to Sinner that it “could have been the last match I ever play here” at Roland Garros.

However, he did win his 100th ATP Tour title in May, becoming just the third man in the Open era to achieve that feat after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer.

If he were did defend his Olympic singles title he would become just the second player to do so after former British number one Sir Andy Murray.

Djokovic is not slated to compete anywhere before Wimbledon begins on 30 June, where he will be bidding for a record-equalling eighth singles title.