Will Nyaudo stay at Ulinzi Stars after tough league campaign?

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16, 2025 – Ulinzi Stars head coach Danstan Nyaudo is unsure of whether he will be in charge of the team come next season.

Nyaudo says he has done his best with the team and tips them to become better – whether he will be in charge or not.

“Moving forward if we will be able to maintain the same team, I am sure that next season will be a great one for Ulinzi Stars…be it with any coach who will be there, I have a strong conviction that they will be a strong team because they have gelled,” he said.

Nyaudo is on his third stint with the soldiers, having first taken over the reins on an interim basis in December 2017.

He then handled the team for two seasons between 2018 and 2020 before returning in July last year.

The gaffer has had to navigate stormy waters for much of the 2024/25 season in which the soldiers have struggled for consistency.

Out of 33 games, they have won only eight, while losing 12 and drawing 13 times – a far cry from the team that clinched the top gong in 2010.

Regardless, Nyaudo is confident of the team’s abilities and has backed them for a top four finish next season.

The coach reveals the team has come of age after struggling in the early stages of the 2024/25 season.

“We started the season very lowly because we recruited new players who were very young and from school. In the middle of the season, they gelled in and became what I knew they would always become. I am more than sure they’ll finish in the top four in the coming season,” he said.

Ulinzi lost 3-2 to Gor Mahia in their penultimate match of the season at their Ulinzi Sports Complex backyard on Sunday evening.

Nyaudo was more positive, pointing out how his youngsters held their own against the 21-time league champions.

“Gor Mahia have been champions for a very long time but we have held them. They’ve scored goals that…frankly…they shouldn’t have scored with the exception of the third one that was more tactical. We gave them a really serious run for their money,” he said.

The soldiers wind up their season against Shabana at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday.