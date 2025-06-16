Summer transfer window reopens – who could be on the move?

LONDON, England, June 16, 2025 – The summer transfer window has reopened for business – just days after closing.

Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership clubs will be able to buy and sell until 19:00 BST on Monday, 1 September.

There was a total outlay by Premier League clubs of more than £1.96bn last summer.

Will that be topped over the next 11 weeks?

The first transfer window of this summer between 1-10 June saw £400m spent by Premier League clubs.

Manchester City reacted to their disappointing season by spending a total of £116.2m on Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli.

Meanwhile, neighbours Manchester United paid £62.5m on Wolves’ Brazil forward Matheus Cunha.

Who else could be on the move over the next few weeks? Which clubs will be busier than others? BBC Sport takes a look at what could happen.

Why was window closed for only six days?

There are two transfer windows this summer.

The early window allowed teams participating at the Club World Cup, which got under way in the United States at 01:00 BST on Sunday, the chance to sign players.

All clubs – not just those at the revamped Fifa tournament – were given a 10-day window to sign players.

Fifa rules state a transfer window cannot last more than 16 weeks in a calendar year, hence the split this summer.

Other big signings made by Premier League clubs in early June included striker Liam Delap moving from Ipswich Town to Chelsea for £30m, Brighton signing 18-year-old forward Charalampos Kostoulas for £29.78m from Greek side Olympiakos, and champions Liverpool buying Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5m.

Several players moved abroad during the early window.

They included Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen joining Real Madrid for £50m, where his team-mates will include Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool full-back also completed a move to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid agreed to pay Liverpool a fee, reported to be 10m euros (£8.4m), to allow Alexander-Arnold to complete his move before the end of his contract at the end of June, so he can play in the Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham moved to Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £27m.

What to look out for

Having won the Premier League in his first season in charge, it would appear Arne Slot is keen to get his main business wrapped up early as Liverpool get ready to defend their title.

After signing Frimpong, the Reds have agreed a £116m deal to bring his Leverkusen team-mate and attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, 22, to Anfield.

The statement signing will be a club record fee for Liverpool and he is likely to be joined at Anfield by Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez in the coming days.

Fresh from appointing Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Tottenham are interested in signing Bees striker Bryan Mbeumo. Earlier in June, Mbeumo was the subject of a bid from Manchester United of £45m and £10m in add-ons.

United and Arsenal have both been linked with Sporting’s Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres, who has enjoyed a remarkable couple of seasons in Portugal.

The former Coventry City player, who left Brighton without playing a Premier League game, has scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting.

Arsenal, who have also agreed a £51m deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, have been linked with RB Leipzig’s Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko.

“Gyokeres has played in England before, but not for a team that’s trying to win a Premier League title,” former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha told BBC Sport.

“So, I’m not 100% sold on thinking he would be a guarantee or that he is closer to being a finished article than Sesko right now. If the manager has a liking for Sesko, I’d back him 100% and give him what he wants if the club can afford it.”

There has also been lots of talk about Alexander Isak’s future, but does the Sweden goalscorer really want to leave the Magpies now after helping them secure a place in next season’s Champions League? It appears unlikely.

Will Crystal Palace keep their best players after winning the FA Cup?

BBC Sport’s senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel said Tottenham are interested in Marc Guehi, although the Palace captain and England defender has options elsewhere.

Eberechi Eze is another who has attracted plenty of interest.

The England forward has a £68m release clause and reports have linked him with a move to Bayern Munich,, external who signed Michael Olise from Palace last summer for about £50m.

‘Don’t expect quick exits at Man Utd’

Simon Stone, chief football news reporter, on what could happen at Old Trafford

The most obvious departures are the players who finished last season out on loan and are deemed surplus to requirements.

Yet is it conceivable further deals for Marcus Rashford, Antony or Jadon Sancho could be done early? Probably not.

Indeed, the wages at United are so high, and the performances have been so far below expectations, it is not clear to see what deals might be done quickly.

Alejandro Garnacho has been told he can leave, which suggests he will not return for pre-season training early in July.

There is interest in the young Argentina international. The same is also true of England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, although United are more minded to keep him.

Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir might be one to watch. He now knows he will not be United’s first choice, having lost out to Andre Onana in the Europa League final and, in World Cup year, is eager to get regular first-team football again.

Grealish and Walker expected to leave City

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport football news reporter, on the two England internationals expected to leave Manchester City

Jack Grealish is expected to leave Manchester City after being left out of their Club World Cup squad and is thought to be available for a reported £50m.

But his £300,000-a-week wages could be off-putting to any suitors while sources have said City are yet to receive any formal bids for the England international.

Kyle Walker is free to exit Manchester City as there appears to be no way back for the Englishman into the first team.

The 35-year-old right-back spent last season on loan at AC Milan but the Serie A side decided not to turn it into a permanent deal.

Walker has one year left on his deal at Etihad Stadium and the club may sanction another loan deal away this season.

Will Chelsea get their man?

Nizaar Kinsella, BBC Sport football news reporter, on what to expect at Stamford Bridge:

Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens is known to be a major target after Chelsea’s £42m bid was rejected on the first transfer deadline day.

The Blues will go away and regroup but are likely to bid again as they need a right-footed left winger in the squad. In terms of outgoings, take your pick.

Chelsea will be busy selling this summer and have to offload Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix, Djordje Petrovic, Renato Veiga, Christopher Nkunku and many more.

They may also look to add a goalkeeper, if the right opportunity presents itself, after showing interest in AC Milan’s Mike Maignan, and a central defensive signing could be made should players such as Trevoh Chalobah be sold.

Striker dilemma for Arsenal

Alex Howell, BBC Sport football news reporter, on the Gunners’ transfer activity:

Arsenal have been one of the most talked-about clubs in the transfer market without actually completing a deal.

The Gunners’ search for a striker is down Gyokeres and Sesko and they are closing on a deal for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea who will compete with Spanish compatriot David Raya.