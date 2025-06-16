Kenyans invited to provide suggestions on improving sports industry

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16, 2025 – The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports has called on Kenyans to provide suggestions on how to improve Kenya’s sports policies, laws, and institutional frameworks.

In a public notice, the ministry has invited written suggestions on key laws, including the Sports Act of 2013 and Sessional Paper No. 3 of 2005.

The Sports — enacted in August 2013 — provides guidelines of establishment of sports bodies, drug-free sports and leveraging on sports for development.

Proposed changes are expected to address areas such as governance, funding, commercialization, talent development, and stadium operations.

The deadline for submissions is June 20 (Friday this week), which can emailed to info@moysa.go.ke or dropped off in person at the Ministry’s offices at Talanta Plaza, Upper Hill.

The latest exercise comes on the back of mounting pressure over stalled projects and financial accountability.

Concerns have also been raised over compliance to the Sports Act, with a number of bodies falling afoul of the law by failing to hold elections for a long time.

In addition, Kenyan sports is performing far below its socio-economic potential, with many talents languishing in poverty due to lack of resources in the industry.