Wanyonyi not yet done after another world class performance in Stockholm

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15, 2025 – Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi says there is more to come from him after clocking a world lead at the Stockholm Diamond League on Sunday night.

Wanyonyi says he is still getting up to shape and predicts he will produce better results once he gets up to speed.

“My body did not feel great but I kept pushing. I have a lot of mileage in my legs and need to start speedwork to improve my finish,” the 20-year-old said.

Wanyonyi continued to fire warning shots to his opponents with a peerless performance at the sixth leg of the Diamond League.

He stopped the timer at 1:41.95, comfortably ahead of Algerian Djamel Sedjati who clocked a season’s best (SB) of 1:42.27 to finish second.

Josh Hoey of the United States ran a personal best (PB) of 1:42.43 to claim third.

Wanyonyi’s feat in the Swedish city came less than three days after he clocked 1:42.78 to win the same discipline at the Oslo Diamond League in Norway on Thursday.

Reflecting on a plentiful harvest in less than a week, the youngster expressed optimism of keeping up the great run heading into the World Championships in Tokyo in September this year.

“I was very happy to run under 1:42 especially so soon after winning in Oslo. I will aim to make the final at the World Champs and then we will see what happens,” the world silver medalist said.