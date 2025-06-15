USA players 'cannot dictate plan' - Pochettino - Capital Sports
Pochettino, 52, said it was an opportunity "I couldn't pass up".

Football

USA players ‘cannot dictate plan’ – Pochettino

Published

NEW YORK, United States, June 15, 2025 – United States men’s coach Mauricio Pochettino has told his players they cannot pick and choose which games they will be available for.

AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic offered to play in two friendlies before the Gold Cup, but wanted to be rested for the tournament itself.

However, Pochettino decided to leave the 26-year-old out of his squad for the friendlies with Turkey and Switzerland.

Pulisic has played 118 games for club and country since joining Milan from Chelsea in July 2023, but was criticised by former US internationals Landon Donovan and Alexi Lalas.

Speaking to CBS Sports on Thursday, Pulisic said that while he “respected” Pochettino’s decision he “didn’t understand it”, adding that those questioning his commitment to the national team were “way out of line”.

“Players [do] not need to understand or not understand,” Pochettino said on Saturday. “Players need to listen and to stick with our plan. They cannot dictate the plan.

“The most important thing is that we explained why we decided not to include [him] in the two friendly games.

“Then if you have some problems, no, that is not my problem to understand. I am the head coach, I am not a mannequin.”

USA lost 2-1 to Turkey and 4-0 to Switzerland, meaning they have suffered four straight defeats before their Gold Cup opener against Trinidad and Tobago in San Jose on Sunday.

