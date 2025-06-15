Moraa delights in Stockholm Diamond League result after weary race - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mary Moraa celebrates after winning the women's 800m race at the Zurich Diamond League. PHOTO/Diamond League/X

Athletics

Moraa delights in Stockholm Diamond League result after weary race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15, 2025 – World 800m champion Mary Moraa says she is content with her second-place finish at the Stockholm Diamond League on Sunday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Moraa admitted her energy levels were low, hence was unable to hold onto first place at the sixth leg of the annual competition.

“I was very happy with a season’s best of 1:57. I had some tiredness in my legs from the national championships and the grand slam so I did not know what to expect,” the Olympic bronze medalist said.

She added: “I could hear the crowd in the last 100 metres so I sensed someone was coming up behind me. I was running as fast as I could so was unable to hold onto first place but that is how competition goes.”

The 25-year-old clocked a season’s best (SB) of 1:57.83 to finish second in the one-lap race, behind winner, Georgia Bell of Great Britain, who also ran a SB of 1:57.66 to take top honour.

South African Prudence Sekgodiso clocked 1:58.00 to take the third place.

Moraa was running in her first race since a disappointing outing at the third leg of the Grand Slam Track Series on June 1.

She clocked 2:00.92 to finish fifth in the women’s 800m, following on from a seventh-place finish in the 1500m the previous day.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved