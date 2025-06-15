Moraa delights in Stockholm Diamond League result after weary race

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15, 2025 – World 800m champion Mary Moraa says she is content with her second-place finish at the Stockholm Diamond League on Sunday night.

Moraa admitted her energy levels were low, hence was unable to hold onto first place at the sixth leg of the annual competition.

“I was very happy with a season’s best of 1:57. I had some tiredness in my legs from the national championships and the grand slam so I did not know what to expect,” the Olympic bronze medalist said.

She added: “I could hear the crowd in the last 100 metres so I sensed someone was coming up behind me. I was running as fast as I could so was unable to hold onto first place but that is how competition goes.”

The 25-year-old clocked a season’s best (SB) of 1:57.83 to finish second in the one-lap race, behind winner, Georgia Bell of Great Britain, who also ran a SB of 1:57.66 to take top honour.

South African Prudence Sekgodiso clocked 1:58.00 to take the third place.

Moraa was running in her first race since a disappointing outing at the third leg of the Grand Slam Track Series on June 1.

She clocked 2:00.92 to finish fifth in the women’s 800m, following on from a seventh-place finish in the 1500m the previous day.