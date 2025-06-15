Merciless Lionesses tear Cranes apart at Rugby Africa Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15 – The national women’s rugby 15s thrashed Uganda 49-0 in the final game of the Rugby Africa Cup in Madagascar on Sunday afternoon.

The Lionesses showed attacking intent from the onset, camping in their archrivals’ 22 in search of a breakthrough.

They were rewarded by Natasha Emali’s opener in the early stages of the first half before Sheila Chajira added a second soon after — both conversions proving unsuccessful.

Faith Livoi and Noleen Khaleyi then followed suit with a try each as Simon Odongo’s side went into the break leading 20-0.

No sooner had the game resumed than the Lionesses extended their lead by virtue of a penalty try.

The Lady Cranes were all at sea and at the mercy of their East African opponents albeit they did try to venture into Kenya’s 22.

However, such attempts were often snuffed out by a stoic Lionesses backline.

Midway through the second half, it was 32-0 as Naomi Amuguni pierced through the middle of the Ugandan defence to go over the white chalk.

Another penalty try made it 39-0 to Lionesses before Wafula earned her brace to increase the advantage.

As had been a common storyline throughout the afternoon, Grace Adhiambo was unable to convert the extras.

However, it mattered little as Sheila Chajira got in on the act with a try of her own with nine minutes left on the clock.

Following the victory, Kenya are set to finish second behind South Africa who beat them 19-12 on Sunday.