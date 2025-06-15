Kenya's Lemngole makes history in America with world leading time - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Doris Lemngole in action at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene. PHOTO/ALABAMA TRACK AND FIELD

Athletics

Kenya’s Lemngole makes history in America with world leading time

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Doris Lemngole clocked a world lead of 8:58.15 in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Track and Field Championships in Oregon on Saturday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Kapenguria-born runner cut the tape, ahead of Lexy Halladay-Lowry (9.08.68) and Angelina Napoleon (9:16.66).

Lemngole, running for the University of Alabama, also made history as the 11th fastest woman in the history of the water-jump-and-barrier race — in addition to becoming the 14th female athlete to run under 9:00 in the history of the competition.

The 23-year-old has been in scintillating form thus far this year, making the podium in all the races she has competed in.

Her last competition was at Southeastern Conference Track and Field Championships in Kentucky where she clocked 15:11.62 to win the women’s 5000m.

Doris Lemngole celebrates with her trophy. PHOTO/ALABAMA TRACK AND FIELD

At the same competition in Oregon on Saturday, Pamela Kosgei reigned supreme in the women’s 5000m after clocking 15:33.96.

Vera Sjoberg clocked 15:34.77 to finish second as Sophia Kennedy came third after timing 15:35.08.

Kosgei, who is studying at the University of New Mexico, also shone in the women’s 10,000m, clocking 31:17.82 for the victory at the same venue on Thursday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved