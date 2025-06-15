Kenya’s Lemngole makes history in America with world leading time

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Doris Lemngole clocked a world lead of 8:58.15 in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Track and Field Championships in Oregon on Saturday evening.

The Kapenguria-born runner cut the tape, ahead of Lexy Halladay-Lowry (9.08.68) and Angelina Napoleon (9:16.66).

Lemngole, running for the University of Alabama, also made history as the 11th fastest woman in the history of the water-jump-and-barrier race — in addition to becoming the 14th female athlete to run under 9:00 in the history of the competition.

The 23-year-old has been in scintillating form thus far this year, making the podium in all the races she has competed in.

Her last competition was at Southeastern Conference Track and Field Championships in Kentucky where she clocked 15:11.62 to win the women’s 5000m.

Doris Lemngole celebrates with her trophy. PHOTO/ALABAMA TRACK AND FIELD

At the same competition in Oregon on Saturday, Pamela Kosgei reigned supreme in the women’s 5000m after clocking 15:33.96.

Vera Sjoberg clocked 15:34.77 to finish second as Sophia Kennedy came third after timing 15:35.08.

Kosgei, who is studying at the University of New Mexico, also shone in the women’s 10,000m, clocking 31:17.82 for the victory at the same venue on Thursday.