Ex-Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso took over at Napoli in December 2019.

Football

Italy name World Cup winner Gattuso as manager

Published

ROME, Italy, June 15, 2025 – Italy have appointed former midfielder Gennaro Gattuso as their manager.

The AC Milan legend replaces Luciano Spalletti, who announced his own sacking at a news conference last week.

Gattuso, 47, made 73 appearances for Italy and was a member of their 2006 World Cup-winning squad, and will now lead his country into the same tournament 20 years later.

Italy won Euro 2020 but failed to qualify for last summer’s tournament, and have also not made it to the past two World Cups.

A 3-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by Norway on 6 June sealed Spalletti’s fate.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) confirmed Gattuso will be presented to the media on Thursday.

“Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football,” FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said.

“The blue jersey is like a second skin for him. His motivations, his professionalism and his experience will be fundamental to best face the upcoming commitments of the national team.”

