Hail the champions! Police clinch maiden league title with win over Shabana

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15, 2025 – Kenya Police are the 2024/25 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions.

The law enforcers beat Shabana 1-0 at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Sunday evening to seal their first ever top flight gong.

Brian Okoth’s bullet header in the 77th minute was all it needed for Etienne Ndayiragije to lift his first major honour in what is his first season at the helm of Police.

Afande came into the match seeking only a point to be crowned champions — having topped the log with 61 points, five ahead of their closest challengers, Gor Mahia.

However, it was always bound to be slippery slope against an opposition of Shabana’s calibre, who have only lost twice this year.

Brian Michira and Austine ‘Lastborn’ Odongo, in particular, often times showed flashes of brilliances that have propelled Tore Bobe to fifth on the league standings.

Nonetheless, Okoth’s header ensured security for Police who last season won the FKF Cup and debuted at the Confederations Cup.

Their final match is next weekend against outgoing champions Gor Mahia at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

K’Ogalo beat Ulinzi Stars 3-2 but it was a case of ‘too little, too late.’