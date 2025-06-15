Gor beat Ulinzi but surrender league title to Kenya Police

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15, 2025 – Gor Mahia beat Ulinzi Stars in their penultimate fixture of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League at the latter’s Ulinzi Sports Complex on Sunday evening.

Samuel Kapen put K’Ogalo ahead in the 10th minute but Yakeen Muteheli cancelled it out with an equaliser for the soldiers — 10 minutes later.

Austine Odhiambo restored Gor’s lead after 55 minutes before Benson Omalla got on the scoresheet in the 64th minute to extend their advantage.

However, Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno’s charges had to endure a nervy ending to the game after Michael Otieno pulled one back for Danston Nyaudo’s side.

The win, however, was not enough to stop Kenya Police from dislodging K’Ogalo as league champions.

The law enforcers beat Shabana 1-0 in another match that was played concurrently at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.