Zico makes u-turn on Gor’s title chances despite big advantage for Police

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14, 2025 – Gor Mahia Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno still believes the team can win this season’s Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title, despite previously giving up all hope.

Otieno concedes their chances of defending their title is slim but is hopeful the tide can turn in their favour should Shabana beat Kenya Police on Sunday.

“We just want to urge our fans to come and support us in large numbers. We don’t know what can happen…in football anything can happen. We saw Saudi Arabia beating Argentina in the World Cup (2022). In football, nothing is permanent…as at now we are in contention,” the gaffer said.

Gor lie second on the log with 55 points, six adrift of leaders Kenya Police who only need a single point to be crowned champions.

The two sides clash in the ultimate game of the season on June 22 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

K’Ogalo seemed to have relinquished their crown on June 2 following a 1-1 draw with AFC Leopards at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

The result prompted Otieno to concede the title, noting that their focus was/is now on the FKF Cup final against Nairobi United at the end of the month.

However, his latest u-turn could be symbolic of a tactician who has elected to fight for the title to final whistle of the 2024/25 season.

Before they lock horns in a fortnight, both teams will be seeking to reap maximum points on the penultimate weekend.

Gor visit Ulinzi Sports Complex to face Ulinzi Stars on Sunday whereas Police host Shabana at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, on the same day.

The former Gor right back is going for nothing short of victory even as they keep their fingers crossed for one last twist in the title race.

“I know the chances are slim but anything can happen and that slim chance might turn into something big. Our focus is on Ulinzi and we will do our very best to win the match and get the maximum points,” he said.

The 21-time league champions will be welcoming back Alphonse Omija, Alpha Onyango, Austine Odhiambo and Ben Stanley Omondi, all of who were on international duty with the national team in their international friendly against Chad.

Otieno is delighted with the return of the quartet but says they will undergo assessment to ascertain their level of readiness before the duel with the soldiers.

“We will have to look at how many minutes they played for the national team and how they are physically. That is when we will know how much they can help us tomorrow against Ulinzi,” he said.

The first leg encounter between Gor and Ulinzi ended in a 3-0 win in favour of the Green Army.