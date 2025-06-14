Thunder rally to beat Pacers and level NBA Finals - Capital Sports
OKC's Jalen Williams celebrates win over Indiana Pacers. PHOTO/OKC THUNDER

Basketball

Thunder rally to beat Pacers and level NBA Finals

Published

INDIANAPOLIS, United States, June 14, 2025 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder came from behind late on to beat the Indiana Pacers and level the NBA Finals.

The Thunder won 111-104 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

They trailed by seven points entering the fourth quarter but outscored Indiana 31-17 in the last period, closing with a 12-1 run in the last three minutes.

“I knew what it would have looked like if we lost tonight,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “I didn’t want to go down not swinging.”

Thunder coach Mark Daigneaul gave Gilgeous-Alexander, this season’s Most Valuable Player, a break late in the third quarter rather than his usual rest early in the fourth.

The Pacers led 101-97 with less than four minutes remaining, but Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of the Thunder’s final 16 points and ended the game with 10 free-throws from 10 attempts.

Jalen Williams scored 27 points and made seven rebounds for the Thunder, while Alex Caruso added 20 points off the bench.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 20 points and Tyrese Haliburton 18.

“We just didn’t execute at the end of the game,” said Siakam. “We didn’t get easy shots. The easy shots that we got, we missed them. And they made them.”

The Thunder host game five at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City at 19:30 local time on Monday (01:30 BST, Tuesday).

