Starlets debutant Abubakar keen to solidify national team slot

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14, 2025 – Harambee Starlets newest call-up, Medina Abubakar, wants to make the most of her chance to cement her place in the national team.

Abubakar says the opportunity to don the national team jersey is a lifetime chance that she won’t let slip through her fingers.

“I am very proud of myself and grateful for the opportunity that I have received. I am looking forward to learning a lot from the coaches, players and everybody else,” the Kibera Soccer midfielder.

Abubakar is part of the playing contingent in Beldine Odemba’s squad for the CECAFA Senior Championships in Dar-es Salaam, Tanzania.

Another one of the players in the team, Vivian Nasaka, is looking forward to making a huge impact.

“Training has been going on very well ahead of this tournament. We are psyched up and want to make a huge impact. Everyone has been pushing themselves in training and I feel we are ready to show what we are capable of,” Nasaka said.

Starlets will be eager to go all the way in the tournament and lift the trophy, which will go a long way in erasing the painful memories of their recent bad run.

They kick off their campaign against Burundi on Sunday.

They last won the tournament in 2019 when they beat hosts Tanzania 2-0 in the final.