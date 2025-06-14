Simbas humbled by Junior Boks again but beat local side Tygerberg

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14, 2025 – The national men’s rugby 15s side lost 75-19 to South Africa’s Under 20 side before recovering to beat Tygerberg 62-22 in a friendly in Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon.

Coach Jerome Paarwater’s side are in a month-long high performance training in South Africa ahead of next month’s Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda — which will also double as World Cup qualifiers.

They were facing off with the Junior Boks for the second time in a week, following on from their first meeting on Monday, which the hosts won 42-24.

Paarwater featured two sets of teams for the two friendlies, as part of his plan to build a strong XV for the qualifiers.

More to follow…