Pogba aiming to return with Monaco after doping ban

LONDON, England, June 14, 2025 – Former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is in advanced talks with Monaco as he seeks a return to football after a doping suspension.

The French World Cup winner, 32, is moving towards a return to his homeland with the Ligue 1 side.

BBC Sport understands discussions have revolved around the midfielder signing a two-year contract with Monaco, who hope to close the deal in the coming days.

Talks have been ongoing for a number of weeks, with Pogba training before pre-season as he plots his return to action.

Pogba was provisionally suspended after being randomly tested following Juventus’ opening game of the 2023-24 season against Udinese.

He later received a four-year ban which was slashed to 18 months in October following an appeal.

He agreed a mutual termination of his contract with Juventus in November and has been free to recommence his career since March.

In the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s final judgement on his case it was confirmed that Pogba did inadvertently take DHEA, a substance that boosts testosterone and is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned list.

Crucially, however, the ruling stated that DHEA only has an effect on performance for females.