Kenyan youngster sets lofty target for AK National Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Emmanuel Lemiso has set his sights on winning two titles at the Athletics Kenya (AK) National Championships on June 26.

Lemiso says he will be doubling in the men’s 1500 and 3000m steeplechase in which he hopes for a great result.

“My target is to run in the men’s 1500m and 3000m steeplechase and I am looking forward to a great performance. My body is responding well so far and I am glad,” the 17-year-old said.

Lemiso has been in scintillating form in 2025, dominating the water-jump-and-barrier race on the local scene.

He began his track and field season with victory at the 5th AK Track and Field Weekend meeting at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in April, where he clocked a season’s best of 8:41.87 to win the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

The youngster then stopped the clock at 8:45.20 to win the men’s 3000m steeplechase in the sixth leg of the same competition at the same venue on May 16.

The Nakuru Mau Training Camp athlete made it three out of three on Saturday afternoon when he cruised to victory in the men’s 1500m.

He clocked 3:58.2 for the win, ahead of Paul Meingati who timed 4:11.3 to finish second.

Despite the victory, Lemiso admits much work lies ahead for him.

“I still need to improve on how to clear my barriers before the national championships. That is something I will go back to work on in training,” the youngster said.

In other results of the day, another youngster, Nancy Jepngetich breezed to victory in the women’s 1500m after clocking 2:14.3.

Caren Chirchir finished second after timing 2:14.5 whereas Cynthia Jelagat clocked 2:17.7 to claim third place.

Evans Kiplagat won the men’s 5,000m, clocking 14:07.5 as Reuben Longosiwa (14:12.1) and Joseph Mwangi (14:33.0) had to be content with second and third respectively.