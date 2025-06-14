APR Sets BAL Single-Game Scoring Record, Wins Third-Place Game

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14, 2025 – APR (Rwanda) beat Al Ittihad (Egypt) 123–90 to secure third place in the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) season, setting a league record for the most points scored in a single game.

APR was led by Axel Mpoyo, who scored 32 points, including 10 three-pointers — setting a BAL record for the most threes in a single game.

He surpassed the previous record of nine, set by Will Perry in 2023 while playing for Clube Ferroviário da Beira (CFV – Beira, Mozambique).

As a team, APR shot an impressive 55.3% from beyond the arc. Chasson Randle contributed 17 points to the win.

For Al Ittihad, Ibrahim Mohamed and Ahmed Aly Mohamed led the scoring with 20 and 19 points, respectively.

Prior to the third-place game, NBA Academy Africa played the South Africa select team, with the Academy coming away with a 78-74 victory.

NBA Academy Africa’s Ousseynou Sambe led all scorers with 20 points, along with his seven rebounds.

The BAL’s milestone fifth season concludes tomorrow at 4 p.m. CAT with a Finals matchup between Alahli Tripoli (Libya) and Petro de Luanda (Angola) at SunBet Arena.

Both teams are chasing history: Petro de Luanda aims to become the league’s first back-to-back champion and the first-ever two-time titleholder.

Meanwhile, first-time participant Al Ahli Tripoli looks to secure Libya’s first BAL championship.