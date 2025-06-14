All set for NOC-K elections as voter register released

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14, 2025 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) have released the vote register to be used for next week’s polls.

The register indicates 29 member federations will be allowed to vote, including four that have yet to identify which of their officials will cast the ballot on their behalf.

However, the inclusion of the four — and eligibility to vote — is dependent on them reaching consensus on their respective vote carriers.

“The highlighted areas are those before the Sports Dispute Tribunal and the rulings will be shared as they are concluded for appropriate direction. Please note that this list was duly presented based on Federation’s nominations and adopted at the NOC-K Executive meeting which was held at Prideinn Azzure on the 11th of June 2025,” NOC-K said in a statement.

Additionally, all federations, including the four, have until the end of Monday (June 16) to notify of any change or revision to the nomination of delegates.

“Any revision or change to nomination of delegates to be communicated in writing in appropriate manner by close of business on the 16th of June 2025 for administrative purposes,” the letter reads.

The elections were initially set for April 23 but was adjourned after the four federations failed to agree on their rightful vote carriers for each one of them.

They include Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), Kenya Handball Federation (KHF), Kenya Triathlon Federation (KTF) and the Taekwondo Federation of Kenya (TFK).

Since then, rulings by the High Court and the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) have provided the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) with the leeway to continue with the polls regardless of whether the four federations provide their vote carriers or not.

Nine positions are up for grabs including president, first and second vice president, secretary general, deputy secretary general, treasurer, deputy treasurer, women representative and three executive members.