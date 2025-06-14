All set for NOC-K elections as voter register released - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National Olympics Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat (Center) with Secretary General Francis Mutuku (left) and 1st Vice President Shadrack Maluki (right) during the AGM. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sports

All set for NOC-K elections as voter register released

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14, 2025 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) have released the vote register to be used for next week’s polls.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The register indicates 29 member federations will be allowed to vote, including four that have yet to identify which of their officials will cast the ballot on their behalf.

However, the inclusion of the four — and eligibility to vote — is dependent on them reaching consensus on their respective vote carriers.

“The highlighted areas are those before the Sports Dispute Tribunal and the rulings will be shared as they are concluded for appropriate direction. Please note that this list was duly presented based on Federation’s nominations and adopted at the NOC-K Executive meeting which was held at Prideinn Azzure on the 11th of June 2025,” NOC-K said in a statement.

Additionally, all federations, including the four, have until the end of Monday (June 16) to notify of any change or revision to the nomination of delegates.

“Any revision or change to nomination of delegates to be communicated in writing in appropriate manner by close of business on the 16th of June 2025 for administrative purposes,” the letter reads.

The elections were initially set for April 23 but was adjourned after the four federations failed to agree on their rightful vote carriers for each one of them.

They include Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), Kenya Handball Federation (KHF), Kenya Triathlon Federation (KTF) and the Taekwondo Federation of Kenya (TFK).

Since then, rulings by the High Court and the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) have provided the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) with the leeway to continue with the polls regardless of whether the four federations provide their vote carriers or not.

Nine positions are up for grabs including president, first and second vice president, secretary general, deputy secretary general, treasurer, deputy treasurer, women representative and three executive members.

Voter RegisterDownload

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved