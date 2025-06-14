Al Ahli outclass Petro de Luanda to win maiden BAL crown

PRETORIA, South Africa, June 14, 2025 – Al Ahli Tripoli beat Petro de Luanda to clinch the Basketball Africa League (BAL) title at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa on Saturday evening.

The Libyan giants defeated the Angolans 88-67 to win the coveted crown in their debut appearance and become the first side from their country to clinch it.

They are also the first team in league history to win both its conference and the championship in the same season.

Al Ahli went 9-1 during the Nile Conference group phase in Kigali, Rwanda, as well as the playoffs, defeating Cape Verde’s Kriol Star and Rwanda’s APR in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, to advance to the Finals.

Following the game, BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall and FIBA Africa President Anibal Manave presented Al Ahli with the BAL Championship Trophy.

Al Ahli forward Jean Jacques Boissy was also voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP), receiving the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for his exploits.

Boissy is also the 2025 BAL Scoring Champion and was named to the 2025 All-BAL First Team and the 2025 All-BAL Defensive Team, recording per game averages of 18.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.9 assists.

For the first time in BAL history, the 2025 champions received championship rings, following a tradition long associated with global basketball excellence.

Several former NBA players attended games during the 2025 BAL Playoffs and Finals, including 2014 NBA champion Boris Diaw (France; ties to Senegal), seven-time NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady (U.S.), BAL Ambassadors and NBA Africa investors Luol Deng (South Sudan), Ian Mahinmi (France; ties to Benin) and Joakim Noah (grandfather from Cameroon), 2015 FIBA AfroBasket champion Olumide Oyedeji (Nigeria), former NBA player Hasheem Thabeet (Tanzania) and former NBA player and Olympian Pops Mensah-Bonsu (Ghana).

This year’s edition reached fans in 214 countries and territories in 17 languages.

A record 141,564 fans attended games over the course of the BAL’s milestone fifth season.

2025 BAL coach of the year

Al Ahli Tripoli head coach Abou Chacra Joseph Fouad led his team to a BAL Championship with a 9-1 record during the Nile Conference group phase and the Playoffs.

2025 Defensive player of the year

APR center Aliou Diarra won The Dikembe Mutombo Trophy as the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year.

Diarra led APR to a 6-4 record during the Nile Conference group phase, and the Playoffs, averaging 17.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks in 10 games this season.

He is the first player in league history to win the award twice, having previously received the honor in 2023 with Stade Malien (Mali).

Diarra was also named to the All-BAL First Team.

2025 BAL Sportsmanship award

Petro de Luanda (Angola) guard Souleyman Diabate received The Manute Bol Trophy for exemplifying the ideals of sportsmanship and camaraderie.