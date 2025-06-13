Can Shabana rain on Kenya Police Premier League title party?

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13, 2025 – In the aftermath of Gor Mahia’s 1-1 draw with AFC Leopards on June 2, Kenya Police’s social media account went into trolling mode.

The club posted picture after picture of several of its players smiling in past training sessions or matches.

To the average viewer, the images may have seemed like normal social media activity.

However, the message was not lost to those familiar with the soap opera that is the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title race.

At one time, it seemed a three-horse battle in which the law enforcers, Tusker and K’Ogalo had a chance to lay their hands on the crown, come the end of the season.

As it stands, the title is now Police’s to lose following Gor’s devastating draw to AFC Leopards at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

Lady luck must be Etienne Ndayiragije’s best friend; the week before Tusker had effectively knocked themselves out of contention with a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Sofapaka.

It is a result that has baffled many football enthusiasts to date.

With two rounds of the league to go, Police need only one point against either Shabana FC or Gor to be crowned champions for the first time in their history.

They meet Shabana on Sunday (June 15) at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos where they could come away with the title wrapped up.

However, the Glamour Boys have been one of the most in-form teams of the year – winning 10 games while only losing once.

Peter Okidi’s charges would surely want to spoil the party for Afande and make them wait a little longer before they can pop the champagne.

K’ogalo eye strong end to season

Over at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, Ulinzi Stars will be out to rub salt in K’Ogalo wounds when the two teams clash.

For Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno, focus has shifted to the FKF Cup finals where they play Nairobi United at the end of the month.

Still, the Green Army will not lowering their expectations for the match, which is a win for their team.

On the pitch, a win for Gor will up the momentum they require to ensure they don’t end the season trophyless – in addition to soothing the pain of relinquishing the league crown.

The stats speak in their favour as far as previous meetings with the 2010 league champions are concerned.

Of the 58 meetings between them, Gor boast 21 wins compared to 16 for the soldiers.

Survival for the fittest

For Ulinzi, a loss would put them in danger of relegation, especially if the teams below them grind out positive results.

Danston Nyaudo’s charges lie 11th with 37 points from 32 games in a campaign in which they have tethered between the two spectrums of the extremes.

They have thus far won only eight games while losing 13 and drawing another 11.

Stuck in the ‘red zone’ are Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United who are, interestingly, coached by national under 20 boss Salim Babu and his assistant, Anthony Akhulia, respectively.

Simba wa Nairobi lie bottom 31 points, one point less than the oil merchants.

City Stars face Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a.

The bankers were forced to relieve Patrick ‘Luwowo’ Odhiambo of his duties as head coach following a seven-match winless run.

Nonetheless, with a dangerous frontline that includes Francis Kahiro and James Kinyanjui, the bankers will be keen to cash into a leaky defence that has so far let in 40 goals – the most in the league alongside Murang’a Seal.

On the other hand, Bidco will welcome in-form Kakamega Homeboyz at the Thika Stadium, praying that Abana ba Ingo will be off-colour on the day.

Francis Baraza’s side lie fourth on the log with 44 points.

Goals have been akin to a hidden treasure for Akhulia’s charges who have been the lowest scoring side with 19 goals.

Akwana v Pamzo

Fresh from a staggering thrashing of the brewers, Sofapaka will be looking to send another team packing when they clash with Posta Rangers at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

Sofapaka boss Ezekiel Akwana is a man oozing with confidence; in the aftermath of their big win over Tusker he bullishly declared his tactical acumen.

In Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo, he will encounter a coach who boasts a contrasting playing philosophy to his.

Whereas Akwana prides himself as attack-minded, ‘Oti Manjum’ – as he was famously known in his playing days – boasts a defensive-first approach.

With the mailmen seeking to survive relegation, it will be interesting to see whether Omollo will go for broke or sit back, wait and hurt Batoto Ba Mungu at the most opportune moment.

They lie 15th with 34 points as Sofapaka sit seventh with 43 points.

It promises to be an interesting showdown where Akwana’s youngsters Jack Ong’anya and Edward Omondi will be keen to dazzle as they did against Tusker.

Elsewhere, AFC Leopards face a tricky fixture against Talanta FC at the Dandora Stadium.

The last encounter between the two sides ended in a 4-2 thrashing for Ingwe, with Emmanuel Osoro infamously scoring with his backside.

Osoro has gone on to become the league’s top scorer with 16 goals.

He added to his wonderful season with a goal and an assist in Harambee Stars 2-1 win over Chad in an international friendly in Morocco on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Murang’a visit Mara Sugar at the Awendo Green Stadium in a battle between two teams facing relegation as Mathare United entertain Bandari FC at Dandora Stadium.