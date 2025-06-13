Why Kenyan clubs must be wary when fielding players from abroad

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13, 2025 – The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) have warned club against fielding new players who do not have an International Transfer Certificate (ITF).

In a statement, KVF president Charles Nyaberi said the directive is in line with another from the continental governing body.

“Let all players be fore-warned that you may not move to play for a Club outside your Federation without a current and valid International Transfer Certificate (ITC). CAVB has just released a stern warning circular [attached] reminding all and sundry to adhere to this regulation,” Nyaberi said.

The president further cautioned that failure to adhere to the order will attract penalties on the affected players, clubs as well as federations.

“Players who flout this regulation will be liable for suspension from all volleyball activities for a period up to one year. Federations that flout this rule will be fined US Dollars 30,000 (approximately Ksh 3.9 million) plus a possible suspension,” he said.

In their letter, the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) said its technical officials will be hawk-eyed to ensure compliance with the directive.

“Our technical team will be available to assist all national federations and help them liaise with the FIVB VIS team. Zone presidents are instructed to oversight full compliance of the above requirements with their Zone and at Zonal competitions,” CAVB president Hajij Bouchra said.

A number of Kenyan players have managed to secure semi-pro or professional contracts abroad but have come back to play for their former clubs.