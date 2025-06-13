Tottenham interested in signing Brentford's Mbeumo - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo. PHOTO/BRYAN MBEUMO

English Premiership

Tottenham interested in signing Brentford’s Mbeumo

Published

LONDON, England, June 13, 2025 -Tottenham are interested in signing Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Cameroon international Mbeumo scored 20 times for the Bees in the Premier League last season.

The 25-year-old’s former manager at Brentford, Thomas Frank, was named Spurs boss on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Mbeumo was the subject of a bid from Manchester United of £45m and £10m in add-ons.

However no agreement was reached between the two clubs with the offer falling well short of Brentford’s valuation.

Sources have told BBC Sport that Spurs are yet to submit a bid for Mbeumo and there has been further interest in him from other Champions League clubs on the continent.

It is understood there is no release clause in Mbeumo’s contract, which still has a year left to run, although there is the option to extend it by another year.

Mbeumo has scored 70 goals in 242 appearances for Brentford since arriving in west London in 2019 from Ligue 2 club Troyes.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved