Real Madrid sign Argentina record-breaker Mastantuono - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Franco Mastantuono. PHOTO/FRANCO MASTANTUONO

Football

Real Madrid sign Argentina record-breaker Mastantuono

Published

MADRID, Spain, June 13, 2025 – Real Madrid have signed Franco Mastantuono, the youngest player to ever feature in a competitive matchfor Argentina, from River Plate.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

River Plate will receive 45m euros (£38.5m) after the 17-year-old’s release clause was triggered, which sets a new record for the Argentine club.

The attacking midfielder has regularly played for River Plate’s first team over the past two seasons and is the youngest player to have scored in their derby with Boca Juniors.

Last week, he became Argentina’s youngest debutant in a competitive fixture when he was brought on as a late substitute in a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win against Chile.

His six-year deal begins on 14 August, the day he turns 18.

He is Real’s third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved