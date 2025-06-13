Real Madrid sign Argentina record-breaker Mastantuono

MADRID, Spain, June 13, 2025 – Real Madrid have signed Franco Mastantuono, the youngest player to ever feature in a competitive matchfor Argentina, from River Plate.

River Plate will receive 45m euros (£38.5m) after the 17-year-old’s release clause was triggered, which sets a new record for the Argentine club.

The attacking midfielder has regularly played for River Plate’s first team over the past two seasons and is the youngest player to have scored in their derby with Boca Juniors.

Last week, he became Argentina’s youngest debutant in a competitive fixture when he was brought on as a late substitute in a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win against Chile.

His six-year deal begins on 14 August, the day he turns 18.

He is Real’s third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.