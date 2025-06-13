Ogam admits transfer speculation tossed him off, but hopes to finish season well

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Tusker FC forward Ryan Ogam has admitted the speculation surrounding his transfer from the club at the start of the year threw him off balance, but says he is now focused on finishing the season strongly with the brewers before making a decision on his future.

Ogam had been in red hot form, and in just the first leg, had scored 15 goals and provided two assists, sitting pretty at the top of the FKF Premier League golden boot race. He had been signed at Tusker at the start of the season from the defunct Rainbow FC which played in the second tier.

Coach Charles Okere had turned him from a midfielder to a striker, and the gamble had paid off as he scored for fun, taking Tusker FC to the top of the standings.

His form had attracted suitors, and one of the most concrete offers on the Tusker FC table were Algerian side USM Alger who had been open to buying out his contract at his club.

However, Tusker were reluctant to sell their best asset in the middle of fighting for the Premier League title, coming just a few weeks after they had been forced to see their top assist giver Shaphan Siwa leave for free at the end of his contract.

The striker has told Telecomasia.net that the rumours swirling around got into him.

“Yes at the start of the year, there were a lot of stories and so many transfers had come up. Even now, there are still more coming. At that time, there are some things that maybe didn’t happen as I had wanted and we couldn’t agree on terms with the club and of course yeah it affected me some bit. It bothered me because at times I thought I had landed a good deal but then circumstances prevented and I would be discouraged at some point,” he said.

Ogam added in the Telecomasia interview: “In life, and in football, everything has a positive side and a negative side. If you choose to focus on the negative, then things will be difficult for you. I just want to thank my parents, my advisors and my management because they really motivated me and encouraged me that even though these had gone, there will be more opportunities coming up and they urged me to focus and work hard to attract more.”